Google I/O: Android 8.0, Assistant for iOS and what else to expect

TODAY IS LIKE CHRISTMAS for Android fans. At 6pm UK time, Google will host its annual I/O developer conference, which last year witnessed the unveiling of Android 7.0 'Nougat', Google Assistant, Google Home and Daydream VR.

We've rounded up everything you can expect from this year's keynote, and will be covering it live later today.

Android 8.0

Naturally, the next version of Android will be the star of the show during Google's I/O keynote. Dubbed Android 8.0, or 'O', we already know a fair bit about the upcoming release, with Google having released a developer preview back in March.

Google has said that Android O puts a "big priority" on improving battery life, with the upcoming release set to limit how much apps can do in the background. You can also expect easier-to-manage notifications, a picture-in-picture mode like than seen on Android TV and a handful of security improvements, including an update to Android WebView.

We might also find out what will be the official sweet-treat-themed name of Android O later on today. INQ's money is on 'opal fruits'.

Google Assistant for iOS

Rumour has it that Google will announce Assistant for iOS during its I/O keynote on Wednesday. While this won't have the deep integration seen on Android, users will be able to use it to access content in YouTube and other Google apps, according to a report at Bloomberg. However, the same report claims that it will only be available in the US at launch.

VR/AR

With Google having launched its Daydream VR platform at last year's I/O, we'll likely be seeing some upgrades so its so-far limited offering, with the firm potentially set to announce its availability for more devices.

Google Tango, the firm's long talked-about augmented reality 3D-mapping tech, is also rumoured to be making an appearance.

Android Wear

While we haven't heard many rumours, Android Wear 2.0 last year made its debut at Google I/O, so it's likely we'll be seeing the next version - presumably Android Wear 3.0 - during this year's keynote. However, with the latest version only just making its way onto smartwatches, it's likely the software will see too much of an overhaul this year.

Fuschia

Last week, screenshots leaked of Google's mysterious Fuchsia operating system, which some suspect could arrive to replace both Android and Chrome. The OS, which has dumped Linux in favour of a new Google-developed microkernel called "Magenta", brings with it an overhauled card-based design and revamped multitasking, with Google describing it as as targeting "modern phones and modern personal computers with fast processors, non-trivial amounts of RAM with arbitrary peripherals doing open-ended computation."

While it unlikely will make its debut during this year's I/O keynote, Google might offer up a sneak peak at the open source OS. µ