Zenimax goes after Samsung because Oculus and copyright

DESPITE STILL WRESTLING WITH Facebook over Oculus copyright stuff Zenimax has revved up some lawyers and hurled them in the direction of Samsung over VR Oculus type stuff.

Zenimax may get itself a reputation for this kind of thing if it is not careful. Polygon reports that the firm is suing Samsung because its Gear headsets use Oculus technology and that Samsung knew this all the time that it was developing, selling and updating them.

Polygon explains that Zenimax has got it into its head that former id Games execs John Carmack and Matt Hooper held midnight, secret meetings where they discussed taking all the VR intellectual property that there was and setting up a nice new little business for themselves.

Zenimax has already had a go at Carmack, and its $500m case against Facebook, which owns Oculus, rumbles on and on. It says that the tech is it's because Carmack developed it while working for it.

"Carmack secretly and illegally copied thousands of documents containing Zenimax's intellectual property from his computer at Zenimax to a USB storage device, which he wrongfully took with him to Oculus," was its argument when it assumed that Facebook might just roll over.

We have asked the company for all the info that it is offering on this and are waiting for it to get back to us. It may be busy looking for someone else to sue or for another twist in the battle against Facebook.

Zenimax is certainly used to the courts, not only has it the to-ing and fro-ing with Facebook but John Carmack has even sued it back because of an underpayment issue.

Carmack wanted $22.5m which he claims he has not been paid following the sale of his game studio id Software in 2009. Zenimax didn't have much time for that chatter and dismissed it as being "completely without merit'.

It added: "Apparently lacking in remorse, and disregarding the evidence of his many faithless acts and violations of law, Mr. Carmack has decided to try again.".

Come on Zenimax, you can't knock a guy for trying.