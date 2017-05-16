IT pros are becoming desensitised to security alerts and it's all our fault

BRITISH INDUSTRY HAS AN ISSUE WITH SECURITY, and it's not what you think.

It's our fault, of course. We report on these things all the time, and as we write this, the whole of the country is talking about a hack on the NHS and our email inboxes are choking on comments about it.

We are sorry if we have desensitised anyone to anything, unless it is bad puns. Data security and recovery company Code42 brought these bad tidings to us, in its CRTL Z report, explaining that it spoke to a lot of IT professionals about what worries them.

There are some interesting findings in there, not least of all the fact that we have dulled peoples receptors to problems. Code42 reckons that 58 per cent of decision makers "have become desensitised to potential cyber security threats due to over-exaggeration and exposure by the media." Furthermore, three-quarters of the ingrates said that they have heard more about cyber threats in the last 18 months than they have ever heard in their lives before.

It's not all about us, fortunately. Code42 said that professionals worry about how security and worrying about security impacts on productivity, it probably provides some sort of solution that meets these needs, and that half of all of the firms that it spoke to said that they had breached in the past year.

"The CTRL-Z Study brings a new perspective to my own experience in advising enterprises globally. When it comes business success it is all down to productivity and agility. Security in the modern enterprise is no different. Your strategy has to be built on three key pillars. First, you have to be able to spot risk sooner. Gaining visibility over where your data is, how it moves and who accesses it could act as an early warning system to alert you to both inside and external threats," said said Rick Orloff, VP and CSO at Code42 helpfully.

"Second, the enterprise as a whole always needs to be able to bounce back quickly and efficiently. Finally, if your business is to remain competitive, it needs to be able to recover quickly. Time is money, and in the modern enterprise, so is data." µ