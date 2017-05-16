Yahoo is killing its Mail app for Windows 10 UWP next week

YAHOO MAIL has started warning customers that it will be killing off its Windows Universal App - and it's happening soon.

Warning messages have started to appear telling people that from the 22 May, they'll have to access Yahoo Mail via a browser, with some users reporting that the app for the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) is already not working.

The app is now no longer available for new downloads, and whilst some are still seeing an entry in the Windows Store, all we could see when we checked was a special offer on Australian cult film ‘Young Einstein'.

We'll just let that sink in.

The Yahoo UWP app was built using the Hosted Web App service that allows users to containerise existing code in a Windows format. It's not known if this is to be replaced by a native Yahoo app, but we can't imagine it's that high up the priority list.

Yahoo is far from the first company to abandon the UWP, this in spite of the fact that the company recently announced Windows 10 S, an operating system that eschews traditional Win32 programs in favour of pure UWP.

Mozilla stopped Firefox for what was then called Metro, while Google, usually very open to new platforms, has offered almost nothing for UWP, with Chrome, previously capable of operating in tiled mode, now back to the desktop, as Google hasn't made the tweaks necessary to migrate from Windows 8 to Windows 10 tech.

Part of the ambivalence is that UWP is aimed at united the mobile and desktop worlds, and with the desktop market share shrinking, and Windows Mobile doing painfully poorly with the recent Microsoft BUILD conference completely failing to mention it, there is little incentive to develop for UWP.

Additionally, the Android bridge for UWP has proved too problematic to develop meaning that a vast chunk of code that would have bolstered the platform will now never likely appear.

Yahoo's Mail service has come under increasing pressure in recent years after a catalogue of security breaches and borks. Yet, for many it is their one lasting link to Yahoo, using an address for the past twenty years, linking to a portal they haven't checked for fifteen.

We asked Yahoo for comment but we haven't got all day. µ