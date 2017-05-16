EE down: Network suffers 4G borkage across the UK

UK MOBILE OPERATOR EE is suffering widespread connectivity issues that has left many unable to connect to 4G.

You probably already know this if you've been on Twitter, where EE customers have flocked to moan about the downtime, naturally.

@EE My 4G has been down since last night. Pi****g me right off. Thank God I'm out of my contract and it's just rolling at the moment. — Nurul Hussain (@NurulHussain17) May 16, 2017 No 4G since last night @EE , it's driving me crazy! Any idea when it'll be back up and running? — sam edwards (@ghirly) May 16, 2017 @EE when is 4G going to be working? Am I going to receive any compensation for lack of service?? I'm paying for a serving I'm not getting — Louise (@cute_aggression) May 16, 2017

The Down Detector website shows that the connectivity issues are affecting customers across the whole of the UK and that the borkage first began around 6am on Tuesday morning. However, users on Twitter are complaining that they haven't had access to the internet since Monday evening.

What's more, EE is advising customers that it's "aware of a data issue affecting 4G connectivity" and that "voice and 4G are unaffected" but many are claiming that they are also unable to access a 3G connection.

EE has yet to confirm what is causing the borkage, but is telling pissed off customers on Twitter that it's "working to fix this issue ASAP".

Update

EE tells us that full service was restored at around 10.45am, adding in a statement: "We had a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers on 4G. Phone calls and text messages were unaffected, and some internet services continued to work as usual. We apologise for any inconvenience caused." µ