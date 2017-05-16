Moto C and C Plus: Cheap mobes pack Android 7.0, MediaTek chips

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has launched the Moto C and Moto C Plus, a pair of cheap and cheerful smartphones that run Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Moto C, naturally, is the cheaper of the two, and arrives touting a a 5in 480x854 display. Under the hood you'll find a a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with just 1GB of RAM, a 2,350 removable battery and either 8GB or 16GB built-in storage, expandable by an additional 32GB via the onboard microSD slot.

There's a 5MP camera on the back of the Moto C, complete with a 74-degree field of view, fixed focus and LED flash, and a 2MP flash-equipped snapper on the front.

The handset measures in at 145.5x73.6x9mm, and will be available in Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black colour variants.

The Moto C Plus ain't much more exciting, but does pack a higher-spec 5in 720x1080 display and 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. There's also an 8MP camera on the rear, and a meatier 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Lenovo said last year that all future Moto smartphones would come equipped with a fingerprint sensor, but neither the Moto C nor C Plus appear to feature a built-in scanner.

The Moto C will be available this spring priced at £89.99, while the Moto C Plus will fetch £109.99. µ