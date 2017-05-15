Zelda for iOS and Android is reportedly coming later this year

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo apparently wants to claim more of your life by bringing the Legend of Zelda francise to iOS and Android.

So says a report at the Wall Street Journal. (WSJ), which has heard from the usual "people familiar with the matter" that a Legend of Zelda smartphone game will follow the mobile launch Animal Crossing, which itself is due in second half of 2017.

These people that claim to be familar with the matter don't know much else about it, so it's unclear whether the upcoming game will a full 3D RPG like Breath of the Wild, a port of one of the many 2D Zelda RPGs from Nintendo's handheld consoles, or something else entirely.

There's also no word as to whether the game, which INQ hopes isn't an endless-runner-type-thing, will free-to-play with in-app purchases like Fire Emblem or paid like Super Mario Run, which costs eight bloody quid if you want to unlock all levels.

The report does note, though, that Nintendo is looking to bring in new fans and new money with its mobile releases, hoping it will entice casual gamers to buy its hardware.

The decision to take Zelda mobile likely also follows the success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which has proved more popular that the Switch console. During its latest earnings, the firm revealed that sales of the game have so-far topped 2.76 million. Including sales of the Wii U version, the total is 3.84 million copies.

The WSJ report also notes that there will be a follow up to Pokemon Go that will arrive in the form of a card-based mobile game. Yippee. µ