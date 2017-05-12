FOI request reveals a porno site suggesting a blanket ban on porno sites for the Digital Economy Bill

A SELF PROCLAIMED PORNOGRAPHY COMPANY, otherwise known as Mindgeek, has held a number of meetings with the UK DCMS about the proposed controls on pornography and come up with a boots and braces, two condom approach that might just ban all kinds of sites and leave onanists empty handed and out of options.

The Open Rights Group dug up this worrying proposal after a freedom of information request on the Department for Culture, Media and Sport about its meetings with Mindgeek and the British Board of Film Classification in age verification and its implementation. The ORG put in its request in mid-April and got a result this week.

It did not like what it found. We were shocked to find Mindgeek being described as a pornographer as it is not a URL that we would mind having in our browser history, however, that is not how it views itself and the firm recommended itself as a porno pro to Matt Hancock, the UK Minister of State for the DCMS.

In one of its emails it wrote: "I'm sure Matt Hancock is not in the business of inviting pornographers for a chat, but if it's ever useful for me to talk to him directly (without stepping on anyone's toes!), as a representative of the largest adult content provider in the world (PDF), I'd be more than happy to discuss any issues directly with him but also show our support for what I hope will be an effective bill!". That letter came from MindGeek's director digital and new media, and they should know.

Not only is MindGeek a porn company, but it is also developing age verification, which is something that the ORG really has an issue with. ORG's freed documentation reveals that MindGeek told the government that plans to save kids from porn are pointless unless millions of websites are blocked.

The FOI requests have revealed a few documents, though it does not appear to cover the whole range that the ORG asked for. The ORG may have seen enough already, but we wouldn't bet on it. So far the documents reveal that MindGeek, which the ORG says might benefit from a drop in competition, speculates that it would be wise to start with looking to shutdown four million sites, unless they used an age verification system, as a starter.

"A greylist of 4M URLs already exists from Sky, but lets assume that's actually much smaller as these URLs will I suspect, be page- level blocks, not TLDs. The regulator should contact them all within that 12 months, explaining that if they do not demonstrate they are AV ready by the enforcement date then they will be enforced against," says one handy note sent by MindGeek to the DCMS.

"On the enforcement date, all sites on the greylist turn black or white depending upon what they have demonstrated to the regulator."

The ORG thinks this is a bad idea, and one that goes with another bad idea to let the BBFC manage the age verification system, and expressed concerns about the MindGeek proposals.

"There is nothing in the Act to stop the BBFC from blocking 4.6 million pornographic websites. The only constraint is cash," said Jim Killock, the executive director of the Open Rights Group.

"This leaves the BBFC wide open to pressure for mass website blocking without any need for a change in the law."

The ORG reminds us that the BBFC has much lower expectations, and predicted that it will not be quite as busy as all that. "We would start with the top 50 and work our way through those, but we would not stop there," said BBFC chairman in a statement to a public Bill committee last year.

"We would look to get new data every quarter, for example. As you say, sites will come in and out of popularity. We will keep up to date and focus on those most popular sites for children."

Sounds like Peppa Pig oughta watch out. µ