Galaxy Note 7 refurb pricing revealed ahead of June launch

THE NON-EXPLOSION PRONE Galaxy Note 7 refurb will looks set to cost half as much as the expolosion-prone original.

So says a report at The Investor, which claims Samsung will slap the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 7R with a price tag of around KRW 500,000 (arond £350). This is cheaper than previously thought, with earlier rumours having pointed to a £480 price-tag.

Samsung has yet to comment, but had added weight to the rumours that the Galaxy Note 7 will be released next month.

"We have not yet decided on the phone's launch schedule," a Samsung official told The Investor. "We plan to launch the phone before the Galaxy Note 8 that comes out later this year."

According to reports, around 300,000 of the three to four million recalled units will go be put up for sale. These refurbed models are expected to have a smaller battery than Note 7, weighing in at 3,200mAh instead of 3,500mAh. This is probably a good thing though, as it was squeezing this large battery into the smartphone that was to blame for it spontaneously setting on fire.

Samsung has yet to reveal much about the refurb programme, but back in March announced plans to refurbish recalled phones to then sell on or use as rental phones, presumably when someone's handset has caught fire and they need a temporary replacement.

It said at the time: "The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact. The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available."

It didn't confirm where the devices would be made available, but it's unlikely you'll be able to pick one up outside of Samsung's hometown.

"Applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly," it said. µ