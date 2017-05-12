Intel catches a break in AVM patent troll case

CHIPS WITH EVERYTHING FIRM Intel has reportedly come out the winner in its AVM patent case and has avoided a $2bn fine thanks to a sympathetic jury.

The firm was sued by AVM, which we think is one of those ‘troll' companies, in 2010. but that claim was batted away. A refiled case over controversial Patent 5,859,547 emerged in 2015, reports The Register, and this week a jury found with Intel.

Naturally we have asked Intel to comment on this, and we have had a good look at AVM's website to see if there is any means of contacting them and came up lacking.

For what it is worth, AVM claims that US patent 5,859,547 covers intellectual property that Intel makes use of in Pentium 4, Core 2, Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge and Haswell designs. There was once an attempt by AVM to encourage Intel to license the technology, but Intel resisted it and some lawyers phoned their wives to tell them that they would be late home that night, and then phoned their cobblers to say that the snakeskin cowboy boots were a ‘Go'.

The tale is a sad one, a bit, if you sympathise with AVM. The Register says that Intel asked a lot of its rival when it came to proving its use of the patent goodies, and that sadly AVMs president and the co-creator of the patent Joseph Tran just felt that he could not afford to jump through all of the gilded hoops that were required of it.

Flash Forward to now and the jury has made its decision. That decision, that Intel had infringed nothing, flew in the face of how the case had been going for the chipmaker.

The Register says that both the judge and the jury had previously dismissed attempts to get the case dismissed. µ