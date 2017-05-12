HP promises fix to remove keylogger spyware installed on laptops

PC MAKER HP has promised to roll out a fix for an issue that saw keyloggers inadvertently installed on its laptops.

Swiss security firm Modzero revealed this week that HP has been shipping audio drivers with built-in keyloggers since 'at least' Christmas 2015.

It found that HP released an update to its audio drivers in 2015 that introduced new diagnostic and debugging features to detect if a special key has been pressed. While this sounds innocent enough, further investigation revealed that the audio driver package, developed and digitally signed by the audio chip manufacturer Conexant, has been poorly implemented, turning the driver "effectively into keylogging spyware."

What's more Modzero's went on to discover that the most recent version - 1.0.0.45 - implements the logging of all keystrokes into the publicly for any user readable file C:\Users\Public\MicTray.log.

"Although the file is overwritten after each login, the content is likely to be easily monitored by running processes or forensic tools," the security firm said. "If you regularly make incremental backups of your hard-drive - whether in the cloud or on an external hard-drive - a history of all keystrokes of the last few years could probably be found in your backups."

Modzero went on to say that the issue, affecting HP Elitebook, ProBook and Zbook devices, was likely to blame on "negligence of the developers".

HP has responded to the news, and while it has pointed the finger of blame squarely at Conexant, it told the INQUIRER that it will soon roll out a fix.

"HP is committed to the security and privacy of its customers and we are aware of the keylogger issue on select HP PCs," a spokesperson said.

"HP has no access to customer data as a result of this issue. Our supplier partner developed software to test audio functionality prior to product launch and it should not have been included in the final shipped version. Fixes will be available shortly via HP.com." µ