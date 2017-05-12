Thailand shakes fist at Facebook over anti-monarchy posts

THE THAI AUTHORITIES HAVE reportedly threatened legal action on Facebook unless it cleans up and clears out some anti-Thai royal family posts.

The Thai Internet Service Providers Association (Tispa) has already had a go at this, asking Mark Zuckerberg to move fast and spare its blue blood blushes. Tispa had some success and Facebook removed 178 out of 309 posts on a blacklist.

The Bangkok Post reports that it is the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) that laid down the order and that a very tight deadline for the removal of the final 130 or so was set.

Charges would be laid out by the DE under the provisions of the Computer Crime Act, but it appears to be the other local outfit, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission that is making the threats.

"Every person [in the country] must comply with Thai laws, and strictly follow rulings by local courts," said Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general.

"Facebook must either remove the remaining 131 pages by Tuesday morning or face legal action… If even a single illicit page remains, we will immediately discuss what legal steps to take against Facebook Thailand."

Presumably, because it is Facebook Thailand, Mark Zuckerberg won't be sent to some Thai prison if the posts don't get removed, but something will happen. Facebook could be banned in the country, much like it is in Russia or China, or its traffic could be throttled so that the user experience is limited.

We have asked Facebook in the UK if Facebook as an entity has a comment on this royal scandal and are waiting for a response.

The INQUIRER does not know enough about the Thai Royal family to criticise them, but that is probably a good thing. We do not know what was in the hundreds of mocking posts either. But boy do we wanna see them now. µ