Microsoft's reveals Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update ahead of September rollout

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which brings with it a major design overhaul and updates to Windows Timeline and Microsoft Graph.

The update, which is scheduled to hit Windows users in September, will introduce Microsoft's newly announced Fluent Design System, previously known as Project Neon. It will also enable users to move between various devices - whether its a Windows PC or Android smartphone - and continue to work on files and apps between them.

Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president of the Operating Systems Group at Microsoft, speaking at the firm's Build developers conference today, said: "For the first time, Windows PCs will love all your devices. All of this is possible because of the Microsoft Graph, and the intelligent cloud."

Graph is what Microsoft is terming the collection of features which enables app to access users' data wirelessly across devices.

"There are new features to bring files and all your activities from separate device islands to a unified intelligent cloud," Belfiore continued. "Windows will help you roam from device to device using the Microsoft Graph."

This will integrate with the firm's cloud storage solution OneDrive, which will now function 'on-demand', the firm claims. This means that devices will be able to grab individual files whenever the user wishes, without having to worry about synching, or downloading entire folders.

Belfiore also discussed Windows Timeline, which he said will be the "easiest way to get back to whetever you were working on."

Timeline improves the existing Task View area to show apps the user was working with on other devices. It will include a 'pick up where you left off' feature to allow users to get straight back to whatever they were working with on a different device.

Belfiore acknowledged the obvious concern: what if one device doesn't have the right app that you need installed?

"All of you developers are looking at this and thinking critically, what if the right app isn't on the phone? Well apps can register with Microsoft Graph, and if it's available we can prompt the user to install, so we can help patch those gaps. If a cross-platform app is available, we'll help the user get it installed," he said.

And in a further explosion of love for Apple devices and software, Microsoft also announced that iTunes is coming to the Windows Store.

"Windows 10 users will get the complete iTunes experience including Apple music, as well as full support for the iPhone," said Abolade Gbadegesin, Windows developer at Microsoft.

Not only that, but Ubuntu is also now available in the Windows Store, with SUSE Linux and Fedora Linux to become available soon.

Microsoft also announced update to Ink, its software which enables most functions to be operated with a pen.

"The number of Ink-enabled devices doubled in the last year," said Belfiore. "We want to make it so people can navigate all of Windows using just a pen," he added, before claiming that "Edge is the best ink-enabled browser for sure." µ