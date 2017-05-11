Google ropes in VMWare to help boost biz Chromebook adoption

Google ropes in VMWare to help it boost biz Chromebook adoption

GOOGLE HAS JOINED FORCES with VMware in a bid to push Chrome OS devices into the enterprise.

The last we heard, Google's Chrome OS - although favoured in the education market - was struggling to make much of a dent on the enterprise, with Gartner claiing that purchases of Chromebooks in the enterprise "remain low", despite some interest from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Back in May 2015, a mere 0.9 per cent of total Chromebook sales are to the business market in the EMEA region.

Google is hoping VMWare can help it to get more of a foothold. The newly-announced collaboration between the two firms will enable businesses using Chromebooks to deploy SaaS applications based on VMware Workspace ONE - an identity and mobility management platform that is aimed at organisations undergoing digital transformation - from their machines.

Google is aiming to make the authentication process for deploying virtualised applications easier, making the Chrome OS ecosystem more attractive to businesses and power users.

Chrome OS already sandboxes applications and Chromebooks feature encrypted storage, a verified boot process and modules for TPM chips with encryption keys incorporated in them. The VMware partnership will expand the range of productivity apps offered to Chrome OS enterprise customers to include virtualised applications hosted on Workspace ONE.

The companies promise one-click authentication and application management via a single sign-on (SSO) process, and are also collaborating on measures to unify native Android applications.

"VMware has been working with Google since 2015 to offer secure Android devices and applications, most recently with advanced support for Android Enterprise," said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, end-user computing at VMware.

"This partnership shows our commitment to giving customers the flexibility to pick the device of their choice and enabling the delivery of any application on any device to end users," Dhawan added.

Workspace ONE-hosted applications are available immediately to Chrome OS customers. µ