Nvidia GTC: Volta-based Tesla V100 GPU offers 'performance of 100 CPUs'

SAN JOSE: NVIDIA HAS announced the mother of all GPUs, the Tesla V100, which CEO Jensen Huang says has actually taken the materials to their physical limits.

The Nvidia Tesla V100 is based on the firm's new Volta architecture which will start appearing in products in Q3 this year.

Boasting a borderline ridiculous 21 billion transistors, the performance it delivers is equivalent to 100 CPUs.

Incredibly, the Volta GPU architecture offers a 15x boost over the Maxwell architecture launched in 2015, and a 5x improvement compared to Pascal, which debuted at last year's GTC.

The new devices will be used to power the acceleration of deep learning neural networks in everything from autonomous vehicles to curing cancer.

"Artificial intelligence is driving the greatest technology advances in human history," said Huang "It will automate intelligence and spur a wave of social progress unmatched since the industrial revolution."

"Deep learning, a groundbreaking AI approach that creates computer software that learns, has insatiable demand for processing power. Thousands of Nvidia engineers spent over three years crafting Volta to help meet this need, enabling the industry to realize AI's life-changing potential."

In practical terms, a single Tesla V100 can replace an entire row of data centre servers and yet fits in the palm of the hand.

It pairs CUDA cores with 640 Tensor cores to max out at over 120 teraflops peek performance.

HBM2 DRAM manufactured in partnership with Samsung offers 50 per cent more bandwidth that previous GPUs at 900 GB/sec, while NV Link, a new interconnect, offers twice the throughput between GPUs when linked together.

This can be in the form of the DGX AI supercomputer or the new personal supercomputer workstation the DGX Station (a snip at $69,000).

The Volta reference model that Jensen had on him for the demo was so rare that he joked that it was worth $3bn. In reality, the figure is $149,000 for a DGX-1 with V100.

Alternatively, you can order a DGX-1 with P100 (Pascal) now and get a free upgrade to the V100 when it arrives later in the year, which if you're buying at any kind of scale would represent a hefty saving.

The personal version offers a viable, personal supercomputer, powerful enough for personal AI and quiet enough not to annoy the rest of the office.

Also announced is a new Volta based cloud stack for supercomputing without the initial outlay courtest of the Nvidia GPU Cloud. µ