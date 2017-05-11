Nvidia GTC: Firm shows off 'Project Holodeck' VR space and, er, a hockey-playing robot

SAN JOSE: AUDIBLE GASPS greeted Nvidia's announcement of its latest chip, the Tesla V100, with a price tag of $3bn (though not really).

In order to demonstrate the every day use of the new Volta-based GPU, a special demonstration of a hypothetical Final Fantasy game from Square Enix was demonstrated, created using the company's Luminance Engine.

The result was almost imperceptible from the movie, a timely reminder that gaming and movies are about to merge.

The tech was then used to demonstrate the future path of the universe, and its predicted trajectory, 5,000 million years in the future,.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also able to show off a virtual playground, dubbed 'Project Holodeck', which saw him demonstrate virtual Koenigsegg hypercar, being driven in virtual reality (VR), with Christian Von Koenigsegg himself at the helm. It wasn't a flawless demonstration, but it showed what was possible. The SDK for this rolls out in Q3.

In robotics, the star of the show was Isaac, a new kit that combines VR, AI and ML (yeah, we're down with the two letter acronyms). The idea works thus - to teach an AI robot, in real space (ie. where we are now) how to do a task (in the example, play hockey) is slow. But teach lots of virtual robots generated by GPUs how to play, pick the best, reprogram the others with that brain and repeat, creates a speed of learning that simply doesn't exist in the real world.

Then, once learning is perfected, download the best virtual brain into the physical world robot.

It's the kind of out-there thinking that is only made possible by supercomputing, and highlights the convergence between the different elements of the Nvidia offer - creating entire 'hyperspace' worlds to accelerate the pace of learning that would be impossible in reality.

Isaac is an acceleration of the concept of giving infinite monkeys, infinite typewriters. In fact, the INQUIRER wonders if maybe one of Nvidia's supercomputers could be used to prove or disprove that saying once and for all. Perhaps we should suggest it for next year. µ