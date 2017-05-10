Visual Studio 2017 for macOS is now available to all

VISUAL STUDIO 2017 is now available to all Mac users, Microsoft has announced.

Visual Studio 2017 arrived on Windows back in March, and has been available for macOS users in Preview since November last year.

Microsoft confirmed during its Build conference that its Mac counterpart, which is built on the cross-platform IDE from Xamarin, which it acquired last March, is now available to all, and hopes that it will encourage macOS and iOS developers "to use Microsoft's development tools, since they will no longer need a Windows computer or virtual machine to do so."

Developers can use Visual Studio 2017 for Mac to create and tune iOS, macOS, and Android apps, and also create web applications thanks to the software's support for ASP.NET Core. In terms of programming languages, C# and F# are supported.

"Visual Studio for Mac brings the integrated development environment (IDE) loved by millions to the Mac," is the official word from Microsoft on this.

"Developers get a great IDE and a single environment to not only work on end-to-end solutions - from mobile and web apps to games - but also to integrate with and deploy to Azure.

"Whether you use C#, F#, .NET Core, ASP.NET Core, Xamarin or Unity, you'll get a best-in-class development environment, natively designed for the Mac."

If you've been taking part in the Visual Studio 2017 for Mac public preview, you should be able to upgrade to the general release. New users can grab Visual Studio directly from Microsoft, assuming you're running OS X El Capitan 10.11 or higher. µ