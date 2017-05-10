Windows 10 is now installed on 500 million devices

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED that Windows 10 is now installed on 500 million active devices.

Microsoft announced this figure at its Build conference on Wednesday, and it is pretty pleased about it. However, this 500 million number remains a far cry from Microsoft's original estimates. At the launch of Windows 10, almost two years ago, the firm predicated that it would see one billion installs within its first two to three years of availability.

Microsoft has previously admitted that it's original estimates were a bit off the mark, and said last year than the one billion figure is probably out of reach owing to the failure of its phone business, which was expected to help this target to be reached.

"We're pleased with our progress to date, but due to the focusing of our phone hardware business it will take longer than FY18 for us to reach our goal of one billion monthly active devices," the company said in a statement in July last year.

While Microsoft was quick to blame the shortfall on failings in its phone business, the mobile platform has never had a particularly strong user base and was unlikely to generate a huge part of the total figure.

What's more likely is that, as backed up by recent Net Applications figures, growth in Windows 10 has almost completely stalled since it stopped being free in late July. It's also probable that early download figures weren't as high as Microsoft had expected, especially given some of the negative backlash after Microsoft's attempts to enforce the Windows 10 update on all users.

According to a report at The Verge, which has heard from people familiar with the company's plans, Microsoft is now "loosely targeting" 550 million monthly active Windows 10 devices by the end of June, and 575 million by the end of September. µ