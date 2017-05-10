Nokia 3310: UK release date and pricing confirmed

HMD GLOBAL has confirmed that its much-hyped Nokia 3310 reboot will arrive in the UK in two week's time.

Despite chatter last week that the phone would arrive in mid-June, HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia 3310 will be available in the UK from 24 June, with Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone signed-up to sell the dumb phone reboot.

Carphone Warehouse recently revealed that the reworked Nokia 3310 Nokia 3310 has seen "10 times more pre-registration interest than any other flagship devices out of MWC in the retailer's history."

What's more, while phone flogger Clove has started taking pre-orders for the handset at £59.99, HMD has said it'll be available for £49.99.

Related: Nokia 3310 (2017) hands-on review

HMD Global launched the new Nokia 3310 to much unnecessary fanfare at this year's MWC, and while it doesn't look identical to the indestructible handset of old, the firm is promising 22-hours of talk time (and up to a month on standby), Snake and, yep, that Nokia ringtone.

The new Nokia 3310 is running the firm's Series 30+ software, and sports a colour 2.4in QVGA display, a 2MP camera and has been given a modern upgrade with a built-in microSD slot and microUSB charging port. There's no WiFi and no GPS, but it does support 2.5G (!) connectivity.

It will be available to pick up in glossy yellow and red colors, and matte grey and dark blue models.

A special edition Vladminir Putin model is also available in Russia for the bargain price of £1,300, if that's more your kind of thing. µ