THE NOKIA 3310 has gone on sale in the UK, and is already sold out at some retailers.

Carphone Warehouse, which recently revealed that the reworked Nokia 3310 has seen "10 times more pre-registration interest than any other flagship devices out of MWC in the retailer's history," is among the retailers to be offering the handset, but its website is showing the mobe as sold out.

If, for some reason, you're desperate to get your hands on it, the Nokia 3310 is also available to pick up from Vodafone. The retailer is selling the handset on pay as you go for £39 when bought with £10 credit, although it only had stock of the boring blue-coloured model. The network tells us that more colours will be available from mid-June.

Pphone flogger Clove is also selling the Nokia 3310 for £59.99, but hasn't yet started shipping orders.

Related: Nokia 3310 (2017) hands-on review

HMD Global launched the new Nokia 3310 to much unnecessary fanfare at this year's MWC, and while it doesn't look identical to the indestructible handset of old, the firm is promising 22-hours of talk time (and up to a month on standby), Snake and, yep, that Nokia ringtone.

The new Nokia 3310 is running the firm's Series 30+ software, and sports a colour 2.4in QVGA display, a 2MP camera and has been given a modern upgrade with a built-in microSD slot and microUSB charging port. There's no WiFi and no GPS, but it does support 2.5G (!) connectivity.

It will be available to pick up in glossy yellow and red colors, and matte grey and dark blue models.

A special edition Vladminir Putin model is also available in Russia for the bargain price of £1,300, if that's more your kind of thing. µ