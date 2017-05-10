Opera browser is 'Reborn' with added Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp integration

OPERA SOFTWARE has announced that its desktop browser has been 'Reborn' with built-in Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp integration.

Back in January, Opera toyed around with the idea of built-in browser chatting with its experimental 'Neon' concept browser, and this week announced that the feature would be arriving as part of its latest release.

Dubbed Opera Reborn, the new release allows you to start and continue Facebook Messenger, Telegram and WhatsApp conversations without having to leave the browser. Instead, you can open up a chat from the built-in sidebar, and either pin it in overlay or side-by-side to your current open tab.

"Browsing and chatting simultaneously is cumbersome and inefficient now, as you need to switch between tabs when responding to a message," Krystian Kolondra, EVP of desktop at Opera Software said in a blog post.

"We believe this needs to change. That's why we bring you Opera Reborn, the first browser to allow messengers to reside within your browser, without the need to install any extensions or apps."

This ain't the only thing Opera has plucked from its concept Neon browser, as Reborn also comes with new sidebar controls and icons and offers both light and dark themes.

There's a handful of other improvements, too. Opera says it will send even more videos to the GPU for decoding on Windows, in turn allowing for "higher framerates, higher resolutions, and lower battery usage for these videos." It will also warn users when if a login page isn't using secure HTTPS.

All this comes in addition to the existing Opera extras such as ad-blocking and VPN which are baked into the browser.

Opera's new browser can be downloaded now for free. µ