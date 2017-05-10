Apple acquires sleep-tracking outfit in bid to get under your bedsheets

Apple buys sleep-tracking outfit in bid to get into your bedsheets

APPLE IS MAKING MOVES to get into your bed, having acquired Finnish sleep-tracking outfit Beddit.

CNBC first reported the acquisition, which comes as Apple became the first company to pass the the $800bn market value milestone, suggesting it has some cash to spend.

It spotted an privacy policy on the Beddit website, which reads: "Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," complete with a link to Apple's privacy hub.

Beddit's updated notice also states that data it collects, including heart rate and respiratory data, can be shared with Apple's Health app.

CNBC notes that Beddit has retained a customer support contact on its website, suggesting that the customer experience will not change and that Apple has no plans to shut it down.

Apple currently sells Beddit's Indigogo-funded Sleep Monitor device, which is a "thin, flexible and soft sensor" that you place on top of your mattress and pairing with your iPhone or Apple Watch in order to track and analyse your sleep.

"It senses and automatically begins tracking when you lie down on the bed — collecting and analysing sleep-related data such as sleep time and efficiency, heart rate, respiration, temperature, movement, snoring, room temperature and room humidity," Apple's product description reads.

Apple has yet to cough on the acqusition, so it's as yet unclear how much it paid for Beddit, nor what it plans are for the company. However, it's probably more likely that we'll be seeing beefed-up sleep tracking tech making its way to the iPhone and Apple Watch than the launch Apple-branded mattress. µ