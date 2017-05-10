goButton brings Amazon Dash buttons to the office

ALTHOUGH WE had issues with Amazon's Dash Buttons, there's no question that the idea behind it is sound. After all, products like Logitech Pop and Flic have proved there's a market for the programmable button.

Now, a company has produced the first third party Dash devices, aimed at the office environment.

Visybi is launching goButton, which uses the same technology as the Dash, but for those "run out of copier paper" or "need to book a courier" moments.

The idea being that for the first time anyone can create a button for their company or service, based on Amazon's AWS-based Internet of Things (IoT) button technology.

It's the first time that the Dash concept has been available outside ordering goods from Amazon, and has a wide range of use cases, from ordering more water for the water-cooler, to giving the office a "call for help" button for printer jams.

Although hackers have already found ways to make Amazon Dash buttons do whatever they want to, this project will see the Visybi able to offer official buttons for whatever purpose is needed, in a way that is less obtrusive than having an office Echo device. Can you imagine? Noone would get anything done.

Alternatively, an interface will be available to allow customers to decide for themselves what the button should do, whether one simple action or a string of automation tasks.

The team behind goButton has worked closely with Amazon, and the project will initially be funded via a Kickstarter campaign before ramping up into high gear.

We can see it would only take one major company to automate its facilities processes with goButton for it to become a viable business.

Another use case could be a simple button press to send a company-wide email, SMS or Slack announcing a snow-day or that everyone was required to attend a meeting. Or that someone was serving up birthday cake in the canteen.

goButton will launch soon and we can already see that with a bit of integration to IFTTT or SmartThings, it would create a formidable smart home device too. µ