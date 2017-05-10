HP Elite x2: Biz detachable updated with Kaby Lake CPU, 16GB RAM

PC MAKER HP has unveiled the catchily-named Elite x2 1012 G2, a biz-focused detachable that sets its sights on Microsoft's Surface line-up.

Improving on the Elite x2 before it, the new model dumps the old Intel Core M processor and swaps it out in favour of an 7th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with optional vPro. This comes paired with 16GB RAM, double the 8GB found in the previous model, and up to 128GB SSD storage.

The battery life has been improved, too, and HP is claiming that it'll last for 10 hours and 15 minutes. The firm's quick charging technology is included too, which HP says will give you 50 per cent juice after just half an hour on charge.

The detachable's 12.3in display is slightly bigger than the 12in screen found on the previous model, but HP claims the device is no bigger than befor as it's managed to slim down the size of the bezel. This screen packs a 2,734x1,824 resolution, HP boasts, and lets off 450 nits of brightness.

It also supports the bundled Wacom pen, which features 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity and a quick app launch on its end.

As before, the built-in kickstand means the HP Elite x2 can switch between three different modes: laptop mode, stand mode and tablet mode, the latter of which comes with reduced palm sensitivity for doodling on the display.

Elsewhere, the new HP Elite x2 packs a built-in IR camera for us with Microsoft's Windows Hello authentication, both USB 3.0 and USB-C ports, WiGig and 4G LTE support and HP's noise cancelling tech, which has seen it become the first commercial detachable that passes Skype for Business certification.

The HP Elite x2 1020 G2 will be available in the UK from July with a starting price of £1,000. µ