Mozilla makes digital advocacy game to push for modernised copyright law

SOFTWARE COMPANY Mozilla has been working with a Dutch design studio on something called Paperstorm.it that can be used to sort of propagate protest leaflets in favour of 21st century copyright laws.

The point of this is to keep up the fight against constrictive European copyright laws that will affect everything from cat to kitchen sink videos. At first glance the proposition seems a bit of advance of itself

It says that Paperstorm.it will "let users hover over European cities and drop digital leaflets". We are not quite at the hovering stage here, though if we could hover over cities we would probably choose to digitally litter their streets with the Mozilla message.

That reads: "Members of Parliament! We are the cat video producers. Copyright laws you will vote on will decide if the Internet we love ceases to exist."

There is a sort of game element to the whole thing and if you drop a certain number of leaflets you get to tweet to some key MEPs, which should be fun for all parties. Mozilla is keeping a fire under the ass of the Parliament over this.

"The EU Commission's proposal to modernize copyright law for the 21st century falls short. It would stifle, rather than promote, innovation and creativity online," said Raegan MacDonald, Mozilla's Senior Policy Manager in the EU.

"We are especially concerned about the provisions calling for mandatory upload filters, which would force online services from Soundcloud to eBay to Wikipedia to monitor all content posted online in the name of copyright protection. Such an obligation would have a disastrous impact on the Internet ecosystem, repressing free expression and wedging out smaller players."

Worthy stuff. We are still not clear on the hovering part though. Things become clearer on the Paperstorm.it website. There we find a simple premise: "An epic battle is playing out over Copyright Reform in Europe. Key things that make the internet awesome are at stake, and policy makers are making important decisions right now," it says. "Help us throw as many leaflets as we can on The European Parliament!"

There is a sort of game there where you click leaflets over a photo of the European Parliament and we did that for a while because it was an easy thing to do. The Dutch design company might not be impressed with our reaction, judging by what it has to say about the thing.

"Paperstorm is part advocacy tool, part art project," says Luna Maurer, Co-Founder of Moniker. "It's a way to explore the intersection of the digital and physical worlds, while also standing up for free expression online." µ