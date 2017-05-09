Amazon's touchscreen Echo Show is official (and officially ugly)

AS EXPECTED, Amazon has made its ugly touchscreen Echo device official.

The much-leaked Amazon Echo Show is the newest addition to the firm's Echo gadget line-up, but is the first to come with a built-in display. This screen measures in at 7in, and allows you to bark at Alexa to show you a YouTube video of a dog wearing socks, or to show you today's weather, along with loads of other stuff you could do on your smartphone.

"For news and information you can see and hear, just ask Alexa for your video flash briefing from CNN. Curious about the latest movie trailers or a need a how-to video from YouTube? Just ask," Amazon swoons."

The gadget, which looks like a sort-of crap early iMac replica, will also let you make video calls with others who have an Echo Show or the Alexa app installed on their smartphone, thanks to the built-in 5MP camera on the front of the device.

IoT devices are compatible with the Echo Show, naturally, and it'll be able to show you the who's at the front door if you've got a Ring doorbell, for example, or a feed of your baby's room if you have an Arlo monitor.

Specs-wise, the Amazon Echo Show comes stuffed with Dolby audio "to deliver crisp vocals with dynamic bass response and expansive sound", and is kitted out with eight microphones and noise cancellation technology to ensure Alexa hears your commands.

The device weighs in at 1.17kg, and you'll also find dual-band WiFi support, A2DP support, and an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor under the hood.

Amazon's Echo Show has been slapped with a $229 price tag and will start shipping on 28 June. There's no word on UK availability just yet, and if we're lucky it might not see a release in Blighty. µ