FCC claims DDoS attack floored its website following John Oliver net neutrality rant

THE US FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) is bemoaning the fact that it has been the victim of a denial of service (DDoS) attack, that might perhaps have been influenced by US TV, and very funny man John Oliver.

It has not explicitly blamed Oliver for the attack on its comments system, but the TV man did tear the communications watchdog a new one in a very funny monologue recently and he did urge his viewers to let their disapproval of the FCC known to it.

Oliver delivered a scathing criticism of the current state of the Trump-era FCC and its stance of net neutrality. He recalled statements about taking a "weed wacker" to current net neutrality rules, and pondered how an ex Verizon lawyer came to lead the FCC.

You can visit https://t.co/IO1tIHnfBU and urge the FCC to keep strong net neutrality rules backed by Title II. — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) May 8, 2017

Ultimately, Oliver issued a call to arms for people to express their support for net neutrality and title oversight of ISPs. He called on everyone, even Tom from MySpace and 4Chan, to do everything that they can to let the FCC that they are not happy with its current plans. Oliver makes the point that the FCC did not make making such comments easy, so his show has and had set up a website with a direct link.

This link, and the general popularity of Oliver, has led many to suggest that it was this that caused the traffic whack on the FCC. The FCC confirmed that it was the victim of external forces and that it could not handle them.

"Beginning on Sunday night at midnight, our analysis reveals that the FCC was subject to multiple distributed denial -of-service attacks (DDos). These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host. These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC," it said.

"While the comment system remained up and running the entire time, these DDoS events tied up the servers and prevented them from responding to people attempting to submit comments. We have worked with our commercial partners to address this situation and will continue to monitor developments going forward"

Evan Greer of the Fight for the Future internet protest group took to Reddit to suggest that there is more to the FCC statement than meets the eye. Greer claims that the comment system was whacked with comments supporting net neutrality naturally and the FCC wanted an excuse to dismiss them.

"The FCC is being intentionally misleading, and trying to claim that the surge in traffic from large numbers of people attempting to access their site through John Oliver's GoFCCYourself.com redirect amounts to a 'DDoS' attack, to let themselves off the hook for essentially silencing large numbers of people by not having a properly functioning site to receive comments from the public about an important issue, or—worst case—is preparing a bogus legal argument that somehow John Oliver's show itself was the DDoS attack," said Greer. µ