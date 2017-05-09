McAfee will shove its security software onto the Samsung Galaxy S8

HOT AS HECK SMARTPHONE AND HARDWARE COMPANY Samsung is excited to have increased its partnership with the McAfee that is not John McAfee and to be adding pre-installed security software onto its televisions, PCs, and the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

That's cool guys, but in case you missed it John McAfee - the man himself - has a secure smartphone coming out that is going to be as secure as a brick. The INQUIRER is more interested in that because it is going to be as hard as nails and it is the only phone we want right now, but we will let this other McAfee and its LiveSafe cross-device security product and virus scanning stuff have its moment.

"Protecting every connected device in your home is absolutely essential today," said John Giamatteo, executive vice president of McAfee's consumer business group.

"That's because if one device is attacked, it puts your entire home network at risk. While that level of protection might sound like a lot of effort, McAfee makes sure that it's easy. We believe there is power in working with partners like Samsung to build world-class security into devices like smart TVs, PCs, and smartphones so that these devices are protected right out of the box."

McAfee, again not John McAfee, has done a survey into whether consumers are worried about their personal information being stolen. Guess what, a few of them are. The firm found that 44 per cent of people who answer questions about this sort of thing are worried about financial information being pinched, while 38 per cent are concerned about ID theft. McAfee, which is using John McAfee's name when he wants it back, says that its security gubbins can ease these concerns.

"As the connected world of devices continues to expand into consumers' homes, Samsung users can feel comfortable knowing that their devices are protected with the latest security solutions," said Henry Lee, VP of mobile security technologies at Samsung Electronics. "We understand the importance of building security in devices from the start and are proud to offer solutions that provide convenience while keeping our customers safe."

The McAfee protection will ship on Samsung products from now on. PC users are offered a 60 day free trial after which they will get a special deal if they choose to carry on. The Galaxy S8 smartphone, gets a dose of McAfee Virus Scan, and users of the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge and Galaxy Note 5 can also get a dose.

We'll wait for the real McAfee phone thanks, but all of the above sounds fairly decent. µ