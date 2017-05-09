O2 follows orders and will bin EU roaming charges from 15 June

UK MOBILE OPERATOR O2 has promptly followed EE with the announcement that it will also scrap European roaming charges from next month.

O2, like EE, also doesn't mention that it's binning the charges because it has to. Last month, the European Commission announced that 15 June had been decided as the the date when it becomes required by law for EU roaming charges to be binned.

Still, it's good news, and O2 has announced that pay monthly, pay as you go and business customers will be able to use their inclusive allowances across Europe from 15 June.

"O2 customers don't need to do anything to take advantage of the changes. Instead, from Thursday 15 June they'll simply be able to make and receive calls and texts to anyone in O2's Europe Zone and use their data allowance too," the firm barked.

"If they need extra data while they're abroad, O2 customers will be able to add a Bolt On just like they can at home - they'll be able to use any leftover data when they return too."

The deal covers 47 European countries: Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and Vatican City.

Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Monaco and Switzerland are also included in the offer, but only for pay monthly and business customers.

Vodafone last month also announced plans to scrap roaming charges across 40 countries, allowing customers to use their smartphone as they would at home across all of Europe, with some non-EU countries thrown in for good measure.

Three also offers free roaming free across 42 countries including, the USA and Australia. µ