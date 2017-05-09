Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 and 630 chips will bring machine learning to mid-range mobiles

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has outed the Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile processors (sorry, platforms) which will bring machine learning smarts and advanced photography skills to mid-range smartphones.

Both the Snapdragon 660 and 630 are based on the 14nm FinFET manufacturing process, and support up to 8GB RAM, the Vulkan API and display resolutions up to QHD.

Improving on the Snapdragon 653 before it, the Snapdragon 660 boasts 20 per cent better CPU performance, while its Adreno 512 GPU will offer a 30 per cent improvement. The Snapdragon 630, which succeeds the Snapdragon 625, will offer a 10 per cent increase in CPU performance and a 30 per cent increase in GPU performance.

Both, Qualcomm claims, will offer a boost in the battery life department and support the firm's latest Quick Charge 4 tech, which will give up to five hours of talk time in five minutes of charging and up to 50 percent battery life in 15 minutes of charging.

The chips will also allow OEMs to make use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine SDK, a heterogeneous software framework offers support for Caffe/Caffe2 and TensorFlow that will allow for machine learning and deep neural networks to be integrated apps and software.

Advanced photography skills is another area that Qualcomm is bigging up, as the Snapdragon 660 and 630 support the firm's 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP, which can capture up to 24 megapixels single ISP images with no lag, improved autofocus, and true-to-life color capture.

The Snapdragon 660 and 630 platforms also include the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, which supports download speeds of up to 600Mbps, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm, said: "With the introduction of the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, we are thrilled that features such as improved image quality and fast LTE speeds will now be available in a wide array of devices without sacrificing performance or quality," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management.

"This ensures that a greater number of consumers will be able to take advantage of higher quality user experiences in camera, audio and visual processing, connectivity, improved CPU and GPU performance, fast charging, security and machine learning."

The Snapdragon 660 mobile platform is now shipping while the Snapdragon 630 mobile platform will begin shipping towards the end of this month. µ