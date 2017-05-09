Nvidia GTC: Firm pledges 100,000 new AI learning places for devs

SAN JOSE: NVIDIA HAS used the first day of its annual GTC conference to reaffirm and expand its commitment to its programme training courses for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) coding.

The company has committed to increasing by tenfold the number of training courses in the next year, up from 10,000 to 100,000.

The Nvidia Deep Learning Institute has already seen thousands of coders from across the world take part in a combination of self-taught modules and conducted courses that allow its GPU technology to be harnessed across a range of the most popular platforms including Google Tensorflow and Caffe 2 in a variety of use cases from automotive to healthcare to legal.

Nvidia reports that in many cases, especially in developing countries, courses are oversubscribed to the point of potential delegates queuing in the hope of getting in on the day.

Basic courses are given free, whilst additional modules cost $30. The INQUIRER asked whether this was a purely phelanthorpic gesture and was told that whilst the company sought not to lose money, it too, wasn't seeking to benefit financially, but rather to enrich the community.

Of course, having thousands of new coders able to use GPU technology from Nvidia is no bad thing for the company's ambitions either, we should add.

With IDC predicting that 80 per cent of apps will have an AI component by 2020, Nvidia is extending the commitment to ensure that it is front of the queue when deciding whose technology will be used.

The news comes as part of the annual three day event which is taking place "backwards", with the main keynote and product announcements not coming until the morning of the last day.

In the meantime, delegates can take part in a number of the courses, on-site, and listen to speakers from a wide range of companies in the fields of robotics, AI, machine learning and smart automotive.

Nvidia will also be offering "train the trainer" opportunities, allowing those who have qualified with skills from the Deep Learning Institute to pass their knowledge down to the next generation of developers.

The courses are also being offered in-house to major companies incluidng SAP, Adobe and Alibaba Group. µ