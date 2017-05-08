The lost, forgotten and found SNES PlayStation console is finally playable

THE DR MOREAU-ish PlayStation SNES hybrid that was found at an estate sale in 2015 and blew some minds is finally working, and boy are some people excited.

The thing is a real curiosity. It looks like a PlayStation and a SNES and is the result of what must have been a drunken night of collaboration between Nintendo and Sony. According to The Verge, the thing was designed to play both cartridges and CD-ROMs from both companies, but was nipped in the bud in the early 1990s and all units destroyed. Except this one.

The thing has been beguiling people since 2015, because you gotta wonder why?, but recently hacker Ben Heck got his hands on it and the rest is history. He, after much tinkering has got the thing working and there is a Youtube video to prove it.

There is also a post on the element14 Ben Heck website, and it is pretty excitable if a little confusing. Heck had some issues with the CD ROM and he suggests on the video that it is "pretty borked". On the blog there is more detail about a mysterious change that happened over night - Heck suggested that elves might have been involved - but everyone knows that they are in the shoe business. Anyway, the elves, or whatever, really took things forward.

"After replacing several questionable capacitors off-camera and jiggling some things around, Ben returns to the shop to find that CD ROM on the Nintendo-PlayStation prototype is suddenly working. On the board there is a CD ROM controller chip, a digital signal processor, and there's also a microprocessor on a connected board. When the system is not in game mode, the microcontroller on the connected board tells the CD ROM controller on the motherboard what to do (such as play music). Ben checks the ribbon cables and takes measurements from the three potentiometers on the driver board for the disc," it says.

"Ben attempts to get a disc to boot up a game disc. A SNES program is sending commands to the NEC microcontroller, telling it to do disc functions. These commands (and data) would have gone over the expansion bus if this had been a SNES add-on. Super Boss Gaiden loads to black screen so progress has been made. No one has actually made games for the Nintendo-PlayStation prototype, the Super Boss Gaiden game was programmed for an emulator. After making adjustments to the burn disc, Ben is able to successfully get a game to run!."

Right, we watched the video and the game that plays is frankly shite looking. Of course, no games were specifically written for the console so we can easily excuse this.

If you want a really good explanation and a real sense of excitement , if you should watch Heck's occasionally loud and strange video on YouTube. µ