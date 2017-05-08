Facebook goes on a fake news clean up ahead of the UK general election

MARK ZUCKERBERG'S PRIVATE FIEFDOM Facebook is going on a clean up spree as the UK moves towards an election and is clamping down on fake news and fake accounts.

The firm says that it wants its population to get the full and correct story on everything, and is making great effort with technology to make sure that the world is full of truth.

"We know people want to see accurate information on Facebook - and so do we.False news is harmful to our community, it makes the world less informed, and it erodes trust," says Adam Mosseri, VP of News Feed at Facebook,

"It's not a new phenomenon, and all of us — tech companies, media companies, newsrooms, teachers — have a responsibility to do our part in addressing it."

Yeah we get that, fair disclaimer Mr Mosseri. We get that this is not all about politics too. There is an element of this which is about advertising, as fake accounts are often nothing but lures to other websites that are stuffed with advertising. Advertising is Facebook's business.

The social network has a wide approach to these muck spreading fake accounts, and Mosseri explained that it will basically be making it hard to open up fake accounts and will be actively looking to find and shutdown BS merchants.

"We're building, testing and iterating on new products to identify and limit the spread of false news. We cannot become arbiters of truth ourselves — it's not feasible given our scale, and it's not our role. Instead, we're working on better ways to hear from our community and work with third parties to identify false news and prevent it from spreading on our platform," he explained.

"When it comes to fighting false news, one of the most effective approaches is removing the economic incentives for traffickers of misinformation. We've found that a lot of fake news is financially motivated. These spammers make money by masquerading as legitimate news publishers and posting hoaxes that get people to visit their sites, which are often mostly ads."

For punters this should hopefully mean a lot less "you won't believe what happened when…" shit and other clickbait rubbish. People can help too by letting the firm know when they spot a rotter, and Facebook is starting to work with fact checking organisations to improve its BS identification skills.

The firm will also flap around users offering them clear advice on how not to fall for fake news skullduggery, and is funding its own global News Integrity Initiative in order to help people make more informed decisions about news.

Oh yeah. It also wants everyone else to hop in and make an effort. "We need to work across industries to help solve this problem: technology companies, media companies, educational organizations and our own community can come together to help curb the spread of misinformation and false news," said Mosseri.

"By focusing on the three key areas outlined above, we hope we will make progress toward limiting the spread of false news — and toward building a more informed community on Facebook."

Facebook is also publishing public service announcements in the British newspapers, offering advice on spotting fake news. µ