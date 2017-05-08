Apple's Phil Schiller disses the Amazon Echo and Google Home

APPLE EXEC Phil Schiller ain't a fan of the current crop of voice assistant devices on the market, and has dropped some clues about what Apple's mooted Amazon Echo rival might have in store.

When quizzed by Gadgets360 about what he thinks about the Amazon Echo and Google Home, well, Amazon and Google probably don't want to hear it.

"Well, I won't talk to either one specifically, [I] don't want to," Schiller said. "My mother used to have a saying that if you don't have something nice to say, say nothing at all."

Rumour has it that Apple is working on its own alternative, with tipster Sonny Dickson last month revealing that the company is "finalising designs", probably for launch along with the iPhone 8 or the next generation iPad as a "just one more thing".

Schiller has hinted that, unlike Amazon Echo and Google Home, Apple's upcoming Siri-powered device will come with a built-in display.

"There's many moments where a voice assistant is really beneficial, but that doesn't mean you'd never want a screen. So the idea of not having a screen, I don't think suits many situations. For example if I'm looking for directions and I'm using Maps, Siri can tell me those directions by voice and that's really convenient but it's even better if I can see that map, and I can see what turns are coming up.

"The biggest category of all of apps is games, and I have yet to see any voice-only games that, for me, are nearly as fun as the one that I play on my screen.

"And so I think voice assistants are incredibly powerful, their intelligence is going to grow, they're gonna do more for us, but the role of the screen is gonna remain very important to all of this."

We don't know much else about what to expect from Apple's as-yet-unnamed Google Home competitor, but it will most likely be HomeKit enabled, meaning it will be able to control your connected home. µ