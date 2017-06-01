OnePlus 5 to arrive next month as 'thinnest flagship yet'

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has spilled more details about its upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone, claiming it will be the "thinnest flagship yet".

OnePlus' loose-lipped CEO Pete Lau took to Weibo to talk up the smartphone, suggesting - according to Google Translate, at least - that the OnePlus 5 will arrive as the "thinnest flagship phone."

The full translation reads: "Remember that OnePlus 3 release, a lot of media to get the first sentence of the phone is 'wow Oh, very thin, feel good.'

"OnePlus 5 I believe it is the thinnest flagship phone, and did not sacrifice other use experience. This is the daily pondering, and constantly adjust the value of the output after 0.05mm."

Elsewhere on Weibo, a leaked poster (above) reveals that the handset will launch on 15 June, but this has yet to be confirmed by OnePlus.

Just last week, OnePlus did confirm, however, that its upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed what we already pretty much knew in a post on the company's official forum, saying: "We're proud to announce the OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance."

Qualcomm also confirmed that its latest flagship microprocessor will be powering the upcoming OnePlus smartphone on Twitter.

In his post, Lau goes on to reveal that the OnePlus 5 will also feature improved touch latency, an issue that plagued the firm's previous OnePlus 3 and 3T handsets.

"One of the main areas we wanted to improve was touch latency. Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones. There wasn't a lot of precedent for them to work with - no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from. So we used a special high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure input speeds. As a result, apps respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience," Lau said.

The firm has also previously spoke out about the OnePlus 5's DxOMark-certified camera, claiming the smartphone will "be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."

According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 5 will come with a dual lens, 16MP rear camera. The dual lens setup ought to offer better quality images in low-light. It will also offer a number of modes, such as Portrait and Blur, and may come with a telephoto lens, similar to the lenses on the iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

Beyond the camera, the next OnePlus flagship is expected to pack a whopping 8GB RAM, paired with a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage, and will be launched within the next two months - either June or July - but you'll have to wait until summer before you can get your hands on one.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5in screen and, although it's not clear whether it will be IPS or OLED, it will offer at least 1080p.

The device is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T, and ought to look pretty similar, too. It will sport a 3,400mAh battery, also like the OnePlus 3T. However, as the Snapdragon 835 supports fast charging, it's a safe bet that the battery in the OnePlus 5 will, too. µ