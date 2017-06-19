OnePlus 5 teased on video, 8GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery confirmed

THE ONEPLUS 5 has been shown off on video, just days ahead of its official unveiling.

The much-hyped smartphone, which will launch on Tuesday, was revealed in an advert (below) that aired during the India vs Pakistan cricket Champions Trophy.

The ad, shown only in India, showed off the OnePlus 5 from all angles, and confirmed some of its key features, including its much-rumoured a dual-lens camera capable of adding SLR-style depth of field to picture-taking.

A seperate leak has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will also come with a 4,000mAh battery and 8GB RAM.

Just last week, Case Fanatic got its mitts on a flurry of images of the device (above), which reveal its unibody design, physical home button and USB-C port. It might look a lot like the iPhone 7, but the leak also confirms that the OnePlus 5 will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tech site claims to have got its hands on the smartphone's full specifications, too. If legit, expect a 5.5in Full HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Cat 12 support and a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

It also has the skinny on the handset's dual camera, which it claims will combine 20MP and 16MP sensors. OnePlus has previously let slip that the OnePlus 5's camera would be DxOMark-certified, and rumours claim it'll feature a telephoto lens similar to those seen iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

Case Fanatic says the final price of the OnePlus 5 should be of $479 (around £375) for the base model, which is lower than what previous rumours have suggested.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T. It's is expected to be skinnier than Apple's current flagship, though, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirming that it'll arrive as the "thinnest flagship phone".

INQ will be at the London launch of the OnePlus 5, so check back on Tuesday for all of the latest. µ