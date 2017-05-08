OnePlus 5 specs leak points to 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 and dual lens camera

THE INCOMING OnePlus 5 will pack 8GB RAM, a dual-lens rear camera and will run the latest 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, according to speculation.

It will also offer a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage, and will be launched within the next two months - either June or July - but you'll have to wait until summer before you can get your hands on one.

At least, that's what the latest rumours suggest. Previous chatter pointed to a more modest 6GB RAM instead of 8GB.

The OnePlus 5 will come with a dual lens, 16MP rear camera. The dual lens setup ought to offer better quality images in low-light. It will also offer a number of modes, such as Portrait and Blur, and may come with a telephoto lens, similar to the lenses on the iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5in screen and, although it's not clear whether it will be IPS or OLED, it will offer at least 1080p.

The device is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T, and ought to look pretty similar, too. It will sport a 3,400mAh battery, also like the OnePlus 3T. However, as the Snapdragon 835 supports fast charging, it's a safe bet that the battery in the OnePlus 5 will, too.

What has been missing, so far, from the rumours is the price, but the specs indicate that OnePlus is planning a genuine high-end device, so will almost certainly have a price to match.

The release of the OnePlus 5 will come after last year's OnePlus 3T - the company skipping the '4' suffix because, of course, the number 4 is considered bad luck in OnePlus's native China, which is also its largest market.

The Snapdragon 835 SoC at the heart of the device is the same used in Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which costs almost £700 SIM-free.

It is built to the latest 10nm FinFET process technology, features a Kyro 280 octa-core CPU and integrated Adreno 540 graphics. Four CPU cores run at 2.46GHz, while the other four run at 1.9GHz. The GPU, meanwhile, runs at 670MHz. The chip supports LPDDR4 (low-power DDR4) memory, offering 1,866MHz bandwidth. µ