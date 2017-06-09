OnePlus 5: Official image confirms dual cameras, iPhone-esque design

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has shared the first official image of the OnePlus 5 ahead of its launch on the 20 June.

The image (above) confirms that, as expected, the OnePlus 5 will pack a dual camera set up on its rear. According to rumours, this will come with a twin 16MP sensor setup, alongside a number of modes, such as Portrait and Blur, and a telephoto lens to those seen iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

The firm previously confirmed that the OnePlus 5's camera would be DxOMark-certified, noting that the smartphone will "be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."

The official snap also reveals that the OnePlus 5 will sport a metal unibody design, suspiciously similar to that of the iPhone 7. The handset is expected to be skinnier than Apple's current flagship, though, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirming that it'll arrive as the "thinnest flagship phone".

OnePlus giving us a glimpse of the smartphone comes just a day after Amazon India listed some of the handset's specifications. A premature, listing spotted by Evan Blass, said: "OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in."

According to earlier rumours, the next OnePlus flagship is expected come choice of 64GB or 128GB storage and a 5.5in screen and, although it's not clear whether it will be IPS or OLED, it will offer at least a 1080p resolution.

The device is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T, and ought to look pretty similar, too. It will sport a 3,400mAh battery, also like the OnePlus 3T. However, as the Snapdragon 835 supports fast charging, it's a safe bet that the battery in the OnePlus 5 will, too. µ