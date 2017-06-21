OnePlus 5 official with Snapdragon 835, 8GB RAM and 'highest resolution' dual cameras

AFTER MONTHS of speculation and leaks, the much-hyped OnePlus 5 is finally official.

The handset's big selling point is its camera, according to OnePlus, which is touting the dual sensor set-up as the "highest resolution on any smartphone today." As expected, the OnePlus 5 sports a 16MP Sony sensor with a f/1.7 aperture that's said to capture 34 percent more light than the OnePlus 3T, paired with a 20MP telephoto lens with a f/2.6 aperture.

The OnePlus 5's camera also boasts Fast AF, which the firm claims make it 40 per cent speedier than the OnePlus 3T, alongside a dual-LED flash and 4K video support.

"The OnePlus 5 showcases our obsessive attention to detail and our focus on delivering the best user experience possible," said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau.

"We have applied this approach to all aspects of the OnePlus 5. For example, the dual camera provides some of the clearest photos on the smartphone market today and gives users more control to take stunning photos in all conditions."

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 5 packs Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with an Adreno 540 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB built-in storage. A lesser-specced model will also be made available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

There's also a 3,300mAh battery equipped with OnePlus' Dash Charge technology, a 5.5in Full HD display and a fingerprint sensor built into the home button, which the firm claims will recognise prints in 0.2 seconds.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 5 is a near carbon copy of the iPhone 7 Plus with its aluminium unibody chassis and crescent-shaped antenna lines on the top and bottom, but it's thinner than the big-screened Apple smartphone at 7.25mm thick. The OnePlus also packs a 3.5mm headphone jack, alongside its USB-C port for charging.

The OnePlus 5, which runs Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, will be available in the UK from 27 June, with the 64GB and 128GB models priced at £449 and £499, respectively. O2 will also be selling the smartphone, with tariffs starting from £34 a month.