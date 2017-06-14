OnePlus 5 mega-leak confirms iPhone-esque design, 3.5mm headphone jack

THE ONEPLUS 5 has leaked in full ahead of its official unveiling on Monday.

Case Fanatic got its mitts on a flurry of images of the device, which reveal its unibody design, physical home button, dual rear-facing cameras a USB-C port. It might look a lot like the iPhone 7, but the leak also confirms that the OnePlus 5 will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tech site claims to have got its hands on the smartphone's full specifications, too. If legit, expect a 5.5in Full HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Cat 12 support and a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

It also has the skinny on the handset's dual camera, which it claims will combine 20MP and 16MP sensors. OnePlus has previously let slip that the OnePlus 5's camera would be DxOMark-certified, and rumours claim it'll feature a telephoto lens similar to those seen iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

Case Fanatic says the final price of the OnePlus 5 should be of $479 (around £375) for the base model, which is lower than what previous rumours have suggested.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T. It's is expected to be skinnier than Apple's current flagship, though, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirming that it'll arrive as the "thinnest flagship phone".

The OnePlus 5 will be officially shown off on Monday 20 June, and INQ will be at the London launch to bring you all of the latest. µ