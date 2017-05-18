OnePlus 5 will come with a camera made in partnership with DxOMark

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has announced a partnership with DxOMark that it claims will make for a better camera on the upcoming OnePlus 5.

Of course, OnePlus would say that, but it does explain that DxOMark "is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark" adding that the firm has got "years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones."

OnePlus goes onto claim that this partnership is good news for those planning on picking up the OnePlus 5, which it says will be "be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."

According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 5 will come with a dual lens, 16MP rear camera. The dual lens setup ought to offer better quality images in low-light. It will also offer a number of modes, such as Portrait and Blur, and may come with a telephoto lens, similar to the lenses on the iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

Beyond the camera, the next OnePlus flagship is expected to pack a whopping 8GB RAM and Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoC. It will also offer a choice of 64GB or 128GB storage, and will be launched within the next two months - either June or July - but you'll have to wait until summer before you can get your hands on one.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5in screen and, although it's not clear whether it will be IPS or OLED, it will offer at least 1080p.

The device is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T, and ought to look pretty similar, too. It will sport a 3,400mAh battery, also like the OnePlus 3T. However, as the Snapdragon 835 supports fast charging, it's a safe bet that the battery in the OnePlus 5 will, too.

What has been missing, so far, from the rumours is the price, but the specs indicate that OnePlus is planning a genuine high-end device, so will almost certainly have a price to match.

The release of the OnePlus 5 will come after last year's OnePlus 3T - the company skipping the '4' suffix because, of course, the number 4 is considered bad luck in OnePlus's native China, which is also its largest market. µ