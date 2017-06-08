OnePlus 5: Amazon listing confirms 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835

THE ONEPLUS 5 ain't launching until 20 June, but that hasn't stopped Amazon listing it on its website.

Amazon India is the culprit, with a premature listing spotted by Evan Blass saying: "OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in."

This comes just a day after OnePlus' loose-lipped CEO Pete Lau confirmed the handset's 20 June launch date, with the company since confirming to INQ that the unveiling will take place at 5pm UK time on 20 June.

Excited to launch the OnePlus 5 on June 20 https://t.co/vC1vkzE6o8. I think @getpeid is too 😎 pic.twitter.com/QsURqy4ptW — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) June 6, 2017

Just last week, the firm spilled more details about the upcoming OnePlus 5, claiming it will be skinnier than the likes of the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7. Lau took to Weibo to talk up the smartphone, suggesting - according to Google Translate, at least - that the OnePlus 5 will arrive as the "thinnest flagship phone."

The full translation reads: "Remember that OnePlus 3 release, a lot of media to get the first sentence of the phone is 'wow Oh, very thin, feel good.'

"OnePlus 5 I believe it is the thinnest flagship phone, and did not sacrifice other use experience. This is the daily pondering, and constantly adjust the value of the output after 0.05mm."

OnePlus has also confirmed that upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, saying in a post on the its official forum: "We're proud to announce the OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance."

Qualcomm also confirmed that its latest flagship microprocessor will be powering the upcoming OnePlus smartphone on Twitter.

The firm has also previously spoke out about the OnePlus 5's DxOMark-certified camera, claiming the smartphone will "be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."

According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 5 will come with a dual lens, 16MP rear camera. The dual lens setup ought to offer better quality images in low-light. It will also offer a number of modes, such as Portrait and Blur, and may come with a telephoto lens, similar to the lenses on the iPhone 7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi6.

Beyond the camera, the next OnePlus flagship is expected come choice of 64GB or 128GB storage and a 5.5in screen and, although it's not clear whether it will be IPS or OLED, it will offer at least a 1080p resolution.

The device is expected to come in a choice of grey, gold or black colours, like the OnePlus 3T, and ought to look pretty similar, too. It will sport a 3,400mAh battery, also like the OnePlus 3T. However, as the Snapdragon 835 supports fast charging, it's a safe bet that the battery in the OnePlus 5 will, too. µ