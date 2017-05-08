What you missed in tech last week: Gmail phishing attack, Nokia 3310 pre-orders

LAST WEEK was a bad one for Google, as it was revealed that millions of Gmail users were the target of a widespread phishing attack.

The phishing campaign, which spread globally, aimed to gain control of Gmail users' entire email histories by spreading a worm to all of their contacts via an emailed invitation asking them to check out an attached "Google Docs," or GDocs link. The invitation not only appeared genuine but also from a trusted contact.

It was also confirmed last week that the new Nokia 3310 wil soon be coming to the UK. Phone flogger Clove has started taking pre-orders for the dumb phone, slapping it with a £59.99 price-tag and a tentative release date of mid-June.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ

Google confirms massive phishing attack targeting millions of Gmail users

Scammers used legit-looking Docs file to fool users into spreading a worm

Nokia 3310: Dumb phone reboot will arrive in the UK next month

UK retailer confirms handset's price and mid-June release date

NASA will offer devs cash to speed up its 30-year-old Fortran code

Score up to $15,000 for supercharging simulation software

Chuwi Lapbook 12.3: $329 Windows 10 laptop sets sights on Microsoft's Surface Book

And an Ubuntu version is also in the offing

Google brings DIY natural language processing to the Raspberry Pi

Makes it possible to control a Raspberry Pi 3 in a similar way to the Amazon Echo

Copyright infringement now punishable with up to 10 years in jail

Even for small-time offenders, in theory

Spotify and Deezer call on Europe to end Apple and Google's app store abuse

Tech giants accused of abusing privilege to squeeze out rival services

Raspberry Pi flogs 250,000 Pi Zero W boards in nine weeks

Foundation adds 13 new distributors to celebrate

Qualcomm is seeking an iPhone sales ban in the US

Well, that escalated quickly



Windows 7 drops slightly as Windows 10 gains, but it's all a bit squibby

As in 'damp'