What you missed in tech last week: Gmail phishing attack, Nokia 3310 pre-orders
The top 10 stories from the past seven days
LAST WEEK was a bad one for Google, as it was revealed that millions of Gmail users were the target of a widespread phishing attack.
The phishing campaign, which spread globally, aimed to gain control of Gmail users' entire email histories by spreading a worm to all of their contacts via an emailed invitation asking them to check out an attached "Google Docs," or GDocs link. The invitation not only appeared genuine but also from a trusted contact.
It was also confirmed last week that the new Nokia 3310 wil soon be coming to the UK. Phone flogger Clove has started taking pre-orders for the dumb phone, slapping it with a £59.99 price-tag and a tentative release date of mid-June.
We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ
Google confirms massive phishing attack targeting millions of Gmail users
Scammers used legit-looking Docs file to fool users into spreading a worm
Nokia 3310: Dumb phone reboot will arrive in the UK next month
UK retailer confirms handset's price and mid-June release date
NASA will offer devs cash to speed up its 30-year-old Fortran code
Score up to $15,000 for supercharging simulation software
Chuwi Lapbook 12.3: $329 Windows 10 laptop sets sights on Microsoft's Surface Book
And an Ubuntu version is also in the offing
Google brings DIY natural language processing to the Raspberry Pi
Makes it possible to control a Raspberry Pi 3 in a similar way to the Amazon Echo
Copyright infringement now punishable with up to 10 years in jail
Even for small-time offenders, in theory
Spotify and Deezer call on Europe to end Apple and Google's app store abuse
Tech giants accused of abusing privilege to squeeze out rival services
Raspberry Pi flogs 250,000 Pi Zero W boards in nine weeks
Foundation adds 13 new distributors to celebrate
Qualcomm is seeking an iPhone sales ban in the US
Well, that escalated quickly
Windows 7 drops slightly as Windows 10 gains, but it's all a bit squibby
As in 'damp'
INQ Latest
The lost, forgotten and found SNES PlayStation console is finally playable
One of a kind rumbles into life
Fatboy ransomware as a service will currency convert shakedowns for ultimate payouts
Big problem rolls onto Russian forums
iPhone 8 release date, specs and price
New report claims mass production is on schedule
Ultrasonic spy tech in Android apps could be used to de-anonymise Tor users
'Millions' of devices are using beacons to covertly track users