Google Updates: The calm before the I/O storm

WITH Google CloudNEXT in London last week and Google I/O next week, its set to be a busy time for updates, but actually this week has been fairly quiet. Let's stock shall we?

You may have missed…

Google and Raspberry Pi have teamed up to create the ‘Artificial Intelligence Yourself (AIY) HAT, bringing DIY natural language processing to the tiny motherboard powerhouse.

Big news from a security perspective - a virus spread by a fake Google Doc sharing link has been causing havoc. The company has taken action since to block the payload carrying pest.

Android Nougat has reached a fairly underwhelming seven percent of devices. Given that it was launched nearly a year ago, this is a bit of a worry for Google. This officially marks the end of the beta period for Nougat, with Android ‘O', whatever it may be, due to be formally announced at I/O.

And Google is among a group of high profile companies to ditch their Apple Watch apps due to lack of interest. With the company in the midst of rolling out Android Wear 2.0, it's a slight worry that wearable tech is still failing to capture the public imagination.

Also…

There's been a fairly impressive outage for Google Now and Play Store users in the last 24 hours. Apparently something went adrift server-side. It's fixed now, we think.

There's whispers coming from Mountain View that Android Pay will be adding the ability to trigger your loyalty cards using facial recognition. This is a logical step because, let's face it, once you've loaded them all in to the system, they're a pain to find.

Also this week, Mark Reibert from Boston Dynamics, Google's scary robot overload company, did a TED talk, featuring a "pet" robot running around the crowd, and predicting that soon, robots could be used for childminding and even coaxing back lost memories in dementia patients.

Free Apps…

So there's a few things that we've spotted worth not spending your money on this week. As always, they can stop being free at any time.

Runtastic Roadbike Pro is usually £4.99. It ties in with the other Runstatic apps and wearables, as you'd expect, and it's a good starting point for the ecosystem. Different apps are forever being knocked down so there's always a chance to collect them without paying, eventually.

ezPDF Reader is great for those moments (we all get them) where someone wants you to fill in or sign a form, but has sent you a PDF file. Bleurgh. It's usually £2.99 so worth a grab at zero pounds.

Call Recorder Pro is ethically tricky, so watch you know the rules for your territory (in the UK you have to tell someone they are being recorded at the start of the call), but for interviews and briefings, this is invaluable, and this ad-free version is great. Should work with most phones but as it's down from £2.19 to free, whose arguing if it doesn't? µ