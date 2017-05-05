Oops-a-daisy: Debenhams Flowers suffers post-Mothers' Day breach

MIDDLE CLASS RETAILER Debenhams has fessed up to a hack on its dedicated Debenhams Flowers website, which has seen the details of up to 26,000 compromised.

Debehams is being pretty vague about the whole thing, but a warning on its webste confirms that debit and credit card information were been taken in the attack, which targeted the third-party ecommerce outfit that owns and operates the flower and gifting website.

The warning reads: "If you suspect that you have been the victim of fraud, you should contact your bank or credit card provider directly and Action Fraud."

Speaking to Sky News, the retailer confirmed that name and address details were also taken.

Debenhams says it has contacted customers who may have been affected by the breach, and notes that customers of its main Debenhams.com website have nothing to worry about.

"Debenhams has taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers affected and made contact with all those customers whose data has been accessed," the retailer said in a statement.

"Our communication to affected customers includes detailing steps that we have taken and steps that those customers should take. This incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers and customers of the Debenhams.com site are not affected."

Debenhams told Sky News that it has noticed the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) about the incident, and an ICO spokesperson said it was casting its eye over the whole thing.

"Businesses and organisations are required under the Data Protection Act to keep people's personal data safe and secure," an ICO spokesperson said.

The Debenhams Flowers website has been suspended while the breach is investigated. µ