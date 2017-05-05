Apple Watch topples Fitbit in Q1 sales hit 3.5 million

APPLE HAS BEEN CROWNED the world's number one smartwatch vendor, despite speculation that sales were tanking.

According to new research from Strategy Analytics, Apple sold 3.5 million smartwatches in the first quarter of 2017. That's up from the 2.2 million in the year-ago quarter, and sees the firm bagging 15.9 per cent of the global market.

Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, said: "Apple shipped 3.5 million wearables worldwide in Q1 2017, rising 59 percent annually from 2.2 million units in Q1 2016.

"Apple captured 16 percent global marketshare and overtook Fitbit to become the world's largest wearables vendor. The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence."

The research comes just days after it was revealed that big-name firms, including Amazon, eBay and Google, had decided to bin their Apple Watch apps, fuelling speculation that sales of the Apple wearable had plummeted.

Apple dismissed talk of tanking sales during its second quarter earnings earlier this week, after it was revealed that Apple's so-called "other products", a lazily-named category that includes the Apple Watch and Apple TV, soar revenues jump 31 per cent year-on-year.

Naturally, the firm didn't say how many watches it shifted during the three month period, but Tim Cook boasted that sales have doubled year on year.

Strategy Analytics' research reveals that Apple isn't the only firm seeing success in the wearables market. Chinese firm Xiaomi fell just shy of Apple with 3.4 million sold during Q1 2017, claiming 15 per cent of the market.

Fitbit, however, saw its sales fall from 4.5 million in 2016 to 2.9 million in Q1 2017,

Cliff Raskind, director at Strategy Analytics said: "Fitbit has lost its wearables leadership to Apple, due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market.

"Fitbit's shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover this year."

"Other" firms, which includes the likes of Huawei, Motorola and Samsung, sold 12.2 million wearables during the first quarter. µ