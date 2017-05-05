NASA will offer devs cash to speed up its 30-year-old Fortran code

NASA IS OFFERING DEVELOPERS the chance to bag $15,000 if they can speed up its 30-year-old code.

NASA's newly-launched High Performance Fast Computing Challenge (HPFCC) is looking for US-based devs to make its FUND3D design software, which is written in Modern Fortran, 10 to 10,000 times faster on the Pleiades supercomputer without any decrease in accuracy.

NASA hopes that the HPFCC, touted as "the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment", will help to speed up and streamline the process that it uses to build computational fluid dynamics models and analyze potential aircraft designs before testing.

"Examples of modifications would be simplifying a single subroutine so that it runs a few milliseconds faster," NASA explains. "If this subroutine is called millions of times, this one change could dramatically speed up the entire programme's runtime."

It's offering $15,000 and $10,000 prizes to the top two contributors, and is also offering another bounty for more general optimisation suggestions.

"This challenge is specifically targeted to speed up the CFD portion of our aerospace research," said Michael Hetle, TACP program executive.

"Some concepts are just so complex, it's difficult for even the fastest supercomputers to analyze these models in real time. Achieving a speed-up in this software by orders of magnitude hones the edge we need to advance our technology to the next level!"

If you're a developed based in the US aged 18 or over, you can give the challenge a crack over at visit https://herox.com/HPFCC. Submissions must be received by 5pm EDT on June 29, and winners will be announced August 9. µ