WhatsApp testing 'unsend' feature that will let users delete sent messages

FACEBOOK-OWNED MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp is reportedly working on an 'unsend' feature that will let users delete embarrassing messages.

That's according to WABetaInfo, which reports that the feature is being tested as part of WhatsApp's latest beta release before its rolled out to the firm's iOS and Android apps.

The feature will reportedly let users edit and 'unsend' messages within five minutes of sending them, in turn removing them from the receiver's phone before they've had a chance to see it. This is good news for those who are prone to sending dinkle pics to the wrong person.

WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077: many improvements for the revoke feature & you'll be able to unsend messages sent within 5 minutes (DISABLED NOW). pic.twitter.com/2qj28JEwyi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2017

It isn't yet clear whether users will be able to revoke messages that have already been delivered and read, although, by then, the damage likely has been already done.

It's not yet known when the 'unsend' feature will roll out to all, but WABetaInfo says it likely will arrive after Apple's next iOS release, which is set to debut at WWDC next month.

Once it arrives, the feature to be optional, and users will be able to switch it on and off in Settings.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing out a live messages feature, that lets users send information that changes in real-time. For example, if you're meeting up with a friend, the feature will allow you to share your location and will automatically update where you are.

Talk about these new features comes just days after WhatsApp suffered a mega-outage that left users unable to send and receive messages for more than two hours on Wednesday.

"Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours," a WhatsApp spokesperson said at the time. "We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience."

It still hasn't said what caused the borkage, though. µ