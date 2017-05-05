Intel makes metallic naming scheme official for new Skylake-based Xeon processors

INTEL HAS MADE its new naming scheme for its latest Skylake Xeon processors official after the news leaked last week.

Instead of E3, E5, and E7 branding used for Xeon in the past, the chips have been given metallic names, from Bronze at the lower-end, to Silver and Gold, and then Platinum at the top.

Sounding a bit like credit cards, the new name unveiling is minor, but the rebranding arrives as part of a larger shake-up of Intel's next generation Xeon platform, which is due to arrive later this year and make up what Intel calls the "Xeon Scalable Processor (SP) Family".

This may explain the change in Core naming in the new family: the SP suffix is replacing the E, EP, and EX suffixes used in previous-generation Xeons, of which the first set of products will be based on the Skylake microarchitecture.



Intel said the Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family is "sampling today" with broad availability in mid-2017, and "has the design flexibility to thrive across common applications and mission critical operations".



"The Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family is the new foundation for secure, agile, multi-cloud data centers," Intel said in its release. "It represents the biggest platform advancements in this decade.



"The processor family is architected for exceptional workload-optimised performance and hardware-enhanced security. Designed for trusted data service delivery, [it's] fueled by significant leaps in I/O, memory, storage and network technologies."

Intel launched its 7th-generation Core and Xeon processors at CES in January this year, claimign to offer performance improvements of up to 25 per cent "compared to a three-year-old computer".

The 7th-generation Intel Core processor family, which had been slated to ship before the end of last year, is based on Intel's 14nm process chip manufacturing technology and range in terms of power consumption from 4.5-watts for the Core vPro processors, to 65w and 95w in the S-series Core processors for proper, big-box desktop PCs. µ