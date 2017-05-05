Microsoft will show off 'what's next' at a potential Surface event on 23 May

MICROSOFT HAS SENT OUT INVITATIONS for yet another launch event, this time in May, with the most revealing caption ever: 'On May 23 in Shanghai, Microsoft will show the world what's next.'

The Windows flogger sure is keeping us busy. The event follows a launch just earlier this week where it unveiled Windows 10 S and the Surface Laptop. And then there's the firm's annual Build conference, which is due to kick off next week.

The invitation, which we assume will arrive in INQ's inbox any minute now (right, Microsoft?), doesn't give us any inkling as to what the firm will unveil, or how many products we can expect to see. We do, however, know that it will take place in Shanghai.

Those eagle-eyed enough to notice that the company's head of Microsoft's Surface division, Panos Panay tweeted about the event, will know he did so with a suspicious Surface hashtag.

While yet another Surface product launch so soon after this week's event is unlikely, this tells us it must be Surface related, at least, and has already fueled speculation that the much-rumoured Surface Book 2 or Surface Pro 5 might be set to make an appearance.



It was only Tuesday that Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop, just hours after the first images of the device, er, surfaced online.



Panay enthusiastically whipped out the laptop at the firm's education-focused event, confirming the earlier rumours. He, without blinking, revealed that the Surface Laptop will measure in at 14.5mm thick, will pack a 13.5in PixelSense display complete with Surface Pen support, and will available in four colours (Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold) at launch. µ